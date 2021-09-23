Sify Technologies to set up data centres with 200 MW capacity

The new data centres will come up in Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru where the demand is expected to be more both for colocation and cloud space given the concentration of financial traffic.

Chennai: The Nasdaq listed Sify Technologies Ltd will be setting up 200 MW capacity data centres over the next four years with a mix of hyperscale and retail facilities, said a company official.

Entering the data centre market in 2000, Sify over the years has built and operates 10 carrier-neutral data centres, currently offering more than 70 MW at Vashi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Airoli, Noida, Rabale, Hyderabad and Kolkata.

Through CloudCover, Sify also services a network of 49 data centres across India.

The company said on 21.9.2021, its first data centre at Vashi completed 21 years of uninterrupted operations.

"Sify has pioneered and set high standards in the Data Centre space in India ever since the launch of country's first concurrently-maintainable data centre at the Infotech Park in Vashi, Mumbai in September 2000," Raju Vegesna, Chairman said.