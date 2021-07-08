Simplilearn to onboard 5 mn learners on its SkillUp platform by 2023

SkillUp, Simplilearn's free learning platform, was launched in November last year to offer learners short-term skilling programmes and enable learning continuity during the ongoing pandemic.

Bengaluru, July 8 (IANS) Simplilearn, an online bootcamp for digital economy skills training, on Thursday announced that it aims to onboard five million learners in the next two years on its SkillUp platform.

The SkillUp platform has since recorded more than 5 lakh learner enrolments and continues to attract learner interest, especially from India, the US, and Canada.

"In the last twelve months, the importance of upskilling for professionals was felt more than ever before. With the creation of new job roles and increased demand for specialised skills by employers, aspirants took to online learning programmes to secure their jobs or explore new career avenues and continue to do so," said Krishna Kumar, Founder and CEO, Simplilearn, in a statement.

On completion of every learning programme, learners get a SkillUp certificate of completion from Simplilearn. Every week, the company is witnessing more than 2,500 SkillUp learners unlocking their certificates, a testimony to its support for continued learning.

The SkillUp platform offers learners access to over 1,000 hours of learning and tech skilling programmes that cover over 600 in-demand skills.

Some of the popular programmes on the platform include Business Analytics with Excel, Introduction to Cyber Security, Java Training, Data Science with Python, and Introduction to Data Analytics. The company has recently added more programmes under the categories of Software, Digital Marketing, Cloud, and Data as well.

"With new age technologies like AI and ML, Data Analytics, etc, continuing to be ranked among the top and most relevant tech skills, the need for professionals to skill up is more urgent than ever. We understand the changing tech requirements of the industry and the future skills in demand," Kumar said.

--IANS

rvt/kr