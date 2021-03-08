Singapore Airlines to pilot IATA's 'Travel Pass' mobile app trials

This is the second phase of trials. SIA had trialled the first phase of its digital health verification process based on IATA's Travel Pass framework, in December 2020.

New Delhi, March 8 (IANS) Singapore Airlines will become the world's first airline to pilot the International Air Transport Association's 'Travel Pass' mobile application trials for digital health verification.

Accordingly, the digital health verification process trials will start with passengers travelling from Singapore to London from March 15 to 28, 2021.

"Passengers with mobile phones running on Apple's iOS operating system will be invited to download the 'IATA Travel Pass' app, and create a digital ID comprising their profile photo and passport information. They can also insert their flight information into the app," the statement said.

"Subsequently, they can book their pre-departure Covid-19 test at one of seven participating clinics in Singapore via a dedicated online portal. They can then register at the clinic using the digital ID and flight information in the app."

"They will be able to view their test results, as well as confirmation status to fly, directly on the app. IATA's Timatic registry will provide the back-end information on the Covid-19 testing and entry requirements."

According to the statement, participants will need to show their confirmed status in the app to the check-in staff in Changi Airport before flight departure.

"By consolidating the verification of health credentials into a single app, participants can expect a faster and more seamless check-in process. Participants will have full control over how their personal information is shared, as the data is stored locally in the mobile phone and not in any central database."

"This is critical given the highly sensitive nature of health data."

As per the statement, if the trials are successful, the pilot will pave the way for the integration of the entire digital health verification process into the SingaporeAir mobile app from around mid-2021, again using IATA's Travel Pass framework.

