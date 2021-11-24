Singapore Airlines to resume India flight services from Nov 29

New Delhi: The Singapore Airlines (SIA) Group said on Tuesday that it will restart passenger services across its India network from November 29.

The services mark the resumption of operations from India for the first time since March 2020.

"Singapore Airlines will launch daily Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) services from Chennai, Delhi and Mumbai on November 29, subject to regulatory approvals, providing eligible customers with quarantine-free entry into Singapore," the airline said in a statement.