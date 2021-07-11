Sitharaman hosts women ministers at high tea in her residence

Smriti Irani, Meenakshi Lekhi, Anupriya Patel, Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, Renuka Singh, Annapurna Devi, Bharati Pawar, Shobha Karandlaje, Darshana Jardosh, and Pratima Bhoumik were present at the informal meeting.

New Delhi, July 11 (IANS) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday hosted women ministers of the Narendra Modi Government for high tea at her residence here.

Post the reshuffle in the Council of Ministers, there are now 11 women ministers in the Union Government.

"Smt @nsitharaman interacts with the women members of the Union Council of Ministers during a high tea session hosted at her residence today," said a tweet by the office of Sitharaman.

Irani is the Cabinet Minister for Women & Child Development, while Jyoti, the Minister of State for Reural Development, also got Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs. Renuka Singh is the Minister of State for Tribal Affairs.

Lekhi on Thursday took charge as new Minister of State for External Affairs and, Culture.

Patel has been appointed the Minister of State for Commerce and Industry and Bhoumik is the new Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment.

Karandlaje is the new Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Jardosh the new Minister of State for Railways, and Textiles, Pawar the new Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, and Annapurna Devi the new Minister of State for Education.

