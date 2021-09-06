Sivasankaran to appeal in NCLAT against liquidation order

New Delhi: C. Sivasankaran has filed an appeal in the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) against the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) Chennai order on liquidation of Siva Industries.

The matter is listed for hearing on Monday.

In its order in August, the NCLT Chennai said that Sivasankaran application under section 12 (A) does not stand. NCLT has also dismissed the SBI application.