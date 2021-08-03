SJVN achieves highest-ever power generation

Company's Chairman and Managing Director Nand Lal Sharma said two major power stations, the 1,500 MW Nathpa-Jhakri hydro station, which is the country's largest underground power house, and 412 MW Rampur hydro station, have set new records of highest-ever generation in July.

Shimla: Power public sector SJVN's Nathpa-Jhakri hydro power station in Himachal Pradesh has achieved the highest monthly power generation, at 1,216.565 million units on July 31, surpassing its previous record of 1,213.101 million units, it was announced on Monday.

The Rampur station generated 335.9057 million units in July, beating its previous best 333.6951 million units in July 2020.

"This is a matter of great pride for us. It is the core values of SJVN -- professionalism, accountability, sustainability, teamwork, excellence, innovation and trust that have been the driving force behind the company's success over the years," Sharma said.

The design energy of 1,500 MW Nathpa-Jhakri is 6,612 million units and 412 MW Rampur is 1,878 million units, while these power station generated 7,445 million units and 2,098 million units, respectively.

SJVN started with a single hydro project in 1988 and today has a portfolio of 9,000 MW, out of which 2,016.5 MW is under operation, 3,156 MW is under construction, and 4,046 MW is in the pipeline.

