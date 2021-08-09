SJVN Ltd sets new power generation record

He told the media that the SJVN has set record power generation from all its generating units, including renewable projects, in July with 1,580 million units (MUs) surpassing the previous record of 1,563 MU during this month in 2020.

Shimla: Public sector hydropower major SJVN Ltd Chairman and Managing Director Nand Lal Sharma on Sunday reviewed the operational performance of its two mega facilities -- the 1,500 MW Nathpa-Jhakri Hydro Power Station and the 412 MW Rampur Hydro Power Station.

In FY 2021, against the total design energy of 8,700 MUs of its five stations, comprising two hydropower stations in Himachal Pradesh, two wind power stations and one solar power station in Maharashtra and Gujarat, the company has established a new benchmark of generating 9,224 MUs of energy.

Chairing a review meeting attended by heads of power stations, Sharma said the combined team efforts of the officials manning operation and maintenance of both the 'flagship power stations' have enabled the company to carve out new milestones in the power generation.

He said that the SJVN operates all of its power stations with the highest level of competence of international standards.

On August 2, the 1,500 MW Nathpa-Jhakri Hydro Power Station has generated highest single day generation of 39.397 MU and in July, it registered highest monthly generation of 1,216.565 MU.

Likewise, the Rampur Hydro Power Station also clocked the highest monthly power generation of 335.9057 MU in July.

About the future plans, Sharma said the company is executing 27 projects in hydro, thermal, solar and wind sectors in India, Nepal and Bhutan in which six are under operation, eight under construction and 13 under survey and investigation.

Expanding the horizon of its business vertical in renewable energy, the SJVN has been entrusted with the responsibility of development of 880 MW solar park in Kaza in the Spiti Valley by the Himachal Pradesh government.

