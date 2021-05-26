SJVN Ltd to install four oxygen plants in Himachal

The plants will be set up in the districts of Shimla (Rampur), Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti and Hamirpur.

Shimla, May 26 (IANS) Public sector hydropower major SJVN Ltd on Wednesday announced it would install four oxygen plants in Himachal Pradesh at an outlay of Rs 4.5 crore for the Covid-19 pateints.

At a meeting with Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur here, SJVNL Ltd Chairman and Managing Director Nand Lal Sharma said the company has provided cold chain equipment of Rs 1 crore to state in support of its efforts to vaccinate the entire population of the state.

Also, the SJVN has provided 50 semi-fowler beds to the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital in Shimla, besides a financial support of more than Rs 2 crore to procure ventilators and medical equipment for government hospitals.

In total, the SJVN has contributed around Rs 7.5 crore to the state in combating the pandemic in the past four months, the company said in a statement.

