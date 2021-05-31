SKF India announces COVID-19 support benefits for employees & immediate family members

The company will provide life insurance cover for the next 3 years and education support for 2 children up to 12th grade.

Pune, May 31 (IANS) In its commitment to putting employee care at the core, SKF India announced 'COVID-19 support' for employees and their immediate family members in the unfortunate event of an employee passing away due to COVID.

Furthermore, it will also provide a onetime financial assistance of 5 lakhs to the dependents of blue-collar employees.

Reaffirming SKF India's commitment Gautam Kumar, CHRO, SKF India Ltd. said, "Employees are a big part of who we are as an organization. We believe in truly caring for them, which is why we constantly go above and beyond to ensure they receive the support in these difficult times. Our task force monitors the situation regularly and provides all the necessary support to our employees across the country including arranging for medical supplies and oxygen cylinders, hospital facilities and home-care isolation facilities among others."

Earlier, the company had set up Covid Care Centres across different locations in partnership with DayToDay Healthcare to provide virtual healthcare systems to infected employees. The programme offers comprehensive, individualized, and holistic support that addresses a patient's clinical, physical, and not to forget emotional needs on a day-to-day basis.

Under its Community Care principle, SKF has provided medical equipment, PPE kits, Oxygen concentrators, and other medical supplies to local hospitals and frontline workers at different locations across the country. SKF has partnered with the Kraftsamla ('join our forces') programme by the Swedish Chamber of Commerce India to provide livelihood support to vulnerable and marginalized communities severely affected due to the pandemic.

