SKF India logs nearly 2-fold rise in Q3 net profit

New Delhi, Feb 5 (IANS) SKF India on Friday reported a nearly twofold growth in its net profit for the quarter ended December at Rs 128.11 crore.

During the same period of the last fiscal, the company had reported a net profit of Rs 65.02 crore.

The revenue from operations of the company for the period was at Rs 818.72 crore as compared to Rs 703.24 crore in the previous quarter.