Skill mapping, reviving MSME clusters to solve reverse migration problem

After the lockdowns were announced, the nation witnessed a mass exodus of migrant workers from major cities towards their home states.

Notably, during the Covid-19 pandemic, reverse migration emerged as a major challenge for the states and the industries.

New Delhi: Skill mapping, along with reviving of the MSME clusters will help in solving the reverse migration problem.

The sudden rise in the number of unemployed workers returning posed several challenges for the state governments.

Some states have implemented schemes with a focus on education and skill development to create employment opportunities.

In a report, the Grant Thornton Bharat-SIDBI recommended digitisation of financial and non-financial services; setting up of digital platforms to provide access to E-business services for existing enterprises; involvement of technical institutions as solution centres among many others.

According to Sivasubramanian Ramann, Chairman and managing director of SIDBI: "Enhanced competitiveness, progressive strengthening and rapid transformation of the ecosystem is expected to help multiply the contribution of the MSME sector. For India to emerge as a global value chain leader, strengthening of the enterprise value chain is essential."

On the impact of Covid-19 on migrant workers, Kunal Sood, Partner, Grant Thornton Bharat:, "The report aims at bridging the gaps between MSMEs and central as well as state governments, to gain an in-depth understanding of the ground-level challenges faced by MSMEs and assist them in creating an ideal ecosystem."

