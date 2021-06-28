Skoda Auto India launches SUV Kushaq

According to the company, the new SUV is powered by the globally acclaimed TSI technology with two engine options -- 1.0L and 1.5L TSI -- delivering 115 PS and 150 PS, respectively.

New Delhi, June 28 (IANS) Auto maker Skoda Auto India on Monday launched the SUV Kushaq with a starting price of Rs 10.49 lakh.

Besides, transmission options include 6-speed manual, 6-speed automatic and 7-speed DSG.

"The launch of KUSHAQ is a watershed moment for Skoda Auto India as we enter one of the most exciting segments in this dynamic automotive market. We will also offer the globally renowned TSI technology across the range, empowering an optimum combination of performance, efficiency, refinement and output," said Zac Hollis, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India.

The company currently has 120 sales touchpoints in 85 cities and plans to expand to 150 touchpoints by the end of 2021.

"With the KUSHAQ launch, the company will penetrate deeper in the country by expanding its network to Tier II and III cities," the company said in a statement.

