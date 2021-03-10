Skoda India commences Covid vaccination drive for staff

New Delhi, March 10 (IANS) Automobile manufacturer Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited (SAVWIPL) has commenced the Covid-19 vaccination drive for all its employees.

Accordingly, the drive includes employees' dependents as well in line with the ongoing government guidelines.

The company said that inoculation drive will cover both shots of the Covid-19 vaccine in phases as defined by the authorities covering senior citizens and people with co-morbidities first, followed by a wider application in the general population.