Skoda India commences Covid vaccination drive for staff

New Delhi: Automobile manufacturer Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited (SAVWIPL) has commenced the Covid-19 vaccination drive for all its employees.
Accordingly, the drive includes employees' dependents as well in line with the ongoing government guidelines.
The company said that inoculation drive will cover both shots of the Covid-19 vaccine in phases as defined by the authorities covering senior citizens and people with co-morbidities first, followed by a wider application in the general population.
"Apart from the on-roll employees, the programme will also cover the apprentices, and will be working with its suppliers to cover the third party workers," the company said in a statement.
"The vaccination drive is part of the voluntary workplace wellness program and eligible employees or dependants can choose to receive the Covid-19 vaccination from their preferred private hospital, the cost for which will be covered by SAVWIPL."
India, which began its Covid-19 vaccination campaign on January 16 2021, started the second phase of vaccination on March 1, 2021, under which people aged above 60 years and those above 45 years with co-morbidities will be vaccinated.