Skoda launches fourth gen Octavia

Mumbai, June 10 (IANS) Automaker Skoda Auto India launched the all new Octavia at an ex-showroom price of Rs 25.99 lakh nationwide.

According to the company, the fourth generation Octavia features 'shift by wire' technology and electric parking brake.

"A rocker switch with a minimalist design, integrated into the centre console, controls and electronically conveys the gear selection to the transmission unit," the company said in a statement.