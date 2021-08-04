Smuggling, counterfeiting leads to economic crisis, unemployment, poverty: Bengal ADG Debasish Roy

New Delhi: Debasish Roy, ADG, Training, West Bengal Police, on Wednesday said, "Despite various anti-counterfeiting strategies such as raids, use of multiple packaging technologies, consumer education and consultations with government agencies the menace of smuggling and counterfeiting is on the rise."

Addressing the capacity building program on ‘Prevention of Counterfeiting and Smuggling organized by FICCI CASCADE' (Committee Against Smuggling and Counterfeiting Activities Destroying the Economy), Dr Roy said, "Frequent seizures of contraband items such cigarettes, alcohol, drugs and pharmaceuticals along with illegal imports of clothing are causing economic crisis leading to unemployment and poverty."

Deep Chand, Advisor FICCI CASCADE and Former Special Commissioner of Police, New Delhi said, "The grey market economy is fueling illegitimate industry and leading to increased criminalization of the society in the form of organized crime including terrorism. This capacity building program is aimed to sensitize police officers to emphasize on the importance of continued awareness and seriousness of the impact of counterfeit and smuggled goods."

Anil Rajput, Chairman, FICCI CASCADE said, "The Police department is the primary law enforcement agency in our country and play a significant role in ensuring the protection of legitimate businesses from illicit players. Although there are adequate laws available, their enforcement makes the role of police officers even more important in the fight against counterfeiters and smugglers." Complimenting the officials of the police department, he further said that during the Covid19 pandemic, our officers have been playing a crucial part in contributing to the effort to control the disease, promoting safer communities, and fighting criminals who have been taking advantage of the outbreak.

Some of the key recommendations at the program included, capacity building in terms of skill, infrastructure and technology amongst the law enforcement agencies in improving the detection and investigation of crimes; need for additional manpower with the desired aptitude to be provided in Special cells, District Investigation Units, Economic Offences Wing who can focus exclusively on the investigation of such cases; severe extant bail provisions; non-bailable offence for repeat offenders; rigorous imprisonment and stringent monetary penalty among others.

The capacity building program saw participation of several officers of West Bengal Police from Bankura, Islampur, Jagipur, Uttar Dinajpur, Murshidabad, Mednipur, Jhargam, Siliguri, Birbhum etc.

In pursuance of its mandate, FICCI-CASCADE will continue to hold similar programs across the country in briefing enforcement agencies on procedural and enforcement issues while tackling illicit trading activities.

