Snap adds Sony Music to its library

New Delhi: Snap Inc, the parent company of Snapchat, on Monday announced a new deal with Sony Music Entertainment to include their artistes' music into Snap's library of licensed music.

Now, the additional music partners include Universal Music Group, Warner Music Group, MERLIN Members, Sony Music Publishing, Universal Music Publishing Group, Warner Chappell, Kobalt, BMG, NMPA members, DistroKid and thousands of individual songwriters/music publishers.



"Sony Music has leveraged Snapa¿s powerful AR capabilities over the past few years to share new music with Snapchatters around the globe, and those experiences have had incredible reach," the firm said in a statement.

With over 200 million Snapchatters engaging with augmented reality every day, the brand is also expanding the music experience on Snapchat by adding Sounds into our AR Lenses available in the Lens Carousel and experimenting with new formats.

The partnered Lenses with Sony Music artistes include Calvin Harris and Rag'n'Bone Man's 'Giant', which resulted in 90 million creations and 1 billion views; and G-Eazy and Halsey's 'Him and I', which resulted in 61 million creations and 750 million views.

Since launching the Sounds tool last year, videos created with music from Sounds on Snapchat have collectively resulted in nearly 1.2 billion videos created and nearly 77 billion views.

Snap also announced a strategic partnership with India's homegrown e-commerce marketplace, Flipkart, to develop innovative AR experiences for eCommerce. Through this partnership, shoppers will be able to begin their shopping and e-Commerce engagement journey through Snapchat AR, making the process easy from the comfort of their homes, the company claimed.

Last month, the firm announced that it has reached 100 million monthly users in India.

The company virtually hosted the second edition of 'Snap in India' to celebrate Snap's growing community of Indian partners, creators, brands, storytellers and Snapchatters.