Snapdragon announces four new chipsets

San Francisco: Chip-maker Qualcomm has introduced four new mobile platforms -- Snapdragon 778G Plus 5G, 695 5G, 480 Plus 5G as well as 680 4G with increased performance and capabilities.

The Snapdragon 778G Plus is an overclocked Snapdragon 778G with support for Qualcomm FastConnect, while the Snapdragon 695 brings support for both sub-6GHz and mmWave 5G networks as well as 120Hz refresh rates for HD+ screens. The Snapdragon 480 Plus is a new entry-level 5G chipset that represents a small speed bump over the Snapdragon 480.



"Mid-range smartphones are expected to be the main driver for accelerating 5G device adoption -- especially in emerging regions. These four new additions to our roadmap create significant opportunities for our OEM customers and provide additional options to continue to meet the growing demand for our 5G and 4G mobile platforms," Deepu John, senior director, product management, Qualcomm Technologies said in a statement.

According to the firm, Snapdragon 778G Plus, a follow-on to Snapdragon 778G with boosted GPU and CPU performance, is designed to deliver cutting-edge mobile gaming and accelerated artificial intelligence (AI) to enable stunning photo and video experiences.

The new Snapdragon 695 5G Mobile Platform aims to deliver truly global 5G with support for both mmWave and sub-6 GHz. This platform features up to 30 per cent faster graphics rendering and 15 per cent improvement in CPU performance (compared to Snapdragon 690), which is expected to enable immersive gaming, high-end capture, and increased productivity.

In less than a year, more than 85 devices have been announced or are currently in development based on Snapdragon 480. Building upon that success, the Snapdragon 480 Plus will continue to help drive further proliferation of 5G, allowing users to access better 5G connectivity and boosted performance to power in-demand productivity and entertainment experiences.

In addition, the new Snapdragon 680 4G Mobile Platform, which is built on 6nm process technology, is designed to deliver compelling all-day experiences, including optimized gaming and triple ISP featuring AI-enhanced low light capture technology, the company claims.

