Socialism to wed Mamata Banerjee on Sunday as Communism & Leninism watch in TN

The groom A.M. Socialism is the son of K.A. Mohan, a Communist Party of India (CPI) leader who hails from a traditional communist family while the bride is from a Congress family and daughter of K.Palaniswami and P. Neelambal couple.

On Sunday, June 13, Socialism will be tying the knot with Mamata Banerjee and the marriage will be solemnized at Amani Kondalampatti area in Kattur, Salem.

Chennai, June 11 (IANS) When parents choose names that are rare and symbolic, children become famous.

Communism and Leninism are the brothers of Socialism and his nephew is Marxism.

Both the groom's family and the bride's family are closely related.

Mohan, 52, who is the Villupuram district secretary of the CPI, had contested the 2016 assembly elections as a candidate of the People's Welfare Alliance. Mohan told IANS over the telephone: "When Communism took a turn for the worse in Soviet Union people used to rebuke us and then I decided even before my marriage that I would name my children that reflect the ideology and named my children Communism, Socialism, and Leninism. My grandson is Marxism."

Socialism shared with IANS its pitfalls: "It was not rosy for me and my brothers to have these unique names during our school days. We faced a lot of humiliation and flak in our village. But when we reached College, situations changed and we were centres of attention."

While Socialism and Leninism are into trading of anklets and silver ornaments, Communism is a practicing lawyer.

Socialism said, "I'm happy that my would-be wife is also having a peculiar name -- Mamata Banerjee, named after the present Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress leader. Her parents are Congress supporters and hence named their daughter Mamata Banerjee, who was and still is a firebrand leader. She was with the Congress party before floating the Trinamool Congress."

The CPI Tamil Nadu state secretary R. Mutharasan and deputy secretary K. Subbarayan will attend the wedding.

