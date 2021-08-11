Solar power projects create employment in UP

The UP government's Solar Energy Policy 2017 is not only dispelling darkness from every village of the state, but also creating plethora of opportunities for people to earn their living from it.

Lucknow: The huge investments being made by companies in the solar energy sector have opened up great opportunities for permanent employment in Uttar Pradesh.

According to the government spokesman, in the last four and a half years, solar power projects of 1,370 MW capacity have been commissioned while projects of another 417 MW capacity are under construction.

Big investors are coming forward to invest in solar energy sector in the state.

Besides, several investment proposals for solar power projects are currently under government's consideration.

"The government has set a target to achieve 10,700 MW capacity solar power generation by the year 2022, and is working on plans for setting up a solar park and an ultra-mega solar park in the state," the spokesman said.

With these efforts, thousands of people have got employment in solar energy projects in UP while power supply has become more regular in rural areas and the environment is also benefiting with increasing use of renewable solar energy. The business of solar panels, solar lights, solar batteries and solar cookers has also picked up in the state, providing jobs to thousands of people.

The Solar Energy Policy 2017 provides open access to companies for the establishment of solar park and third-party sale of solar energy.

Under the provisions of this policy, 100 per cent stamp duty exemption and 100 per cent exemption in electricity duty for 10 years is being given to investors through online single window clearance system.

This has led to 11 private companies in solar energy sector set up their plants in seven districts of the state, namely Bundelkhand, Banda, Chitrakoot, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Jalaun, Jhansi and Lalitpur to date. The solar power units are generating more than 550 MW of electricity daily.

Solar energy production has also started in Chhibo village of Chitrakoot, with the commissioning of a 25 MW solar power plant by a private company.

Besides, the REC Power Distribution Company is setting up a 50 MW solar power plant in Kanpur (Dehat) and 75 MW solar plant in Jalaun.

Many other private companies are also setting up solar power plants in different districts of the state.

Furthermore, 19,579 solar pumps have been installed to benefit farmers.

The business of installation and sale of solar lights and panels has picked up in UP because of the government's initiatives to promote use of solar energy in the state. Shops dealing in solar panels, solar lights, solar cookers and solar batteries have opened in every district and block of the state.

