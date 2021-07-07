Soon chat with less people via Together Mode on Microsoft Teams

Currently in developer Beta preview, the support for smaller gatherings in Together Mode will soon be available for all.

San Francisco: Microsoft is working on providing support for smaller meetings in its Together Mode which has gained popularity as it puts participants at one place using artificial intelligence (AI) in the collaboration app Teams.

"Love the fact I can use together mode in #MicrosoftTeams with only two people when I'm on the developer preview Smiling face with heart-shaped eyes. I'm almost never in meetings with 5 or more people," Amanda Sterner, Microsoft MVP, said in a tweet recently.

Microsoft is finally expanding the availability of its Together mode feature in Teams meetings.

The new feature will even work for one person, for those who would like to sit alone in a cafe environment from the comfort of their homes and brainstorm.

Microsoft Teams launched Together Mode for meetings in July 2020 and currently, the feature accommodates up to 49 people at a time.

To date, the feature was enabled when at least five people joined the meeting but soon, you can activate Together Mode with just two people.

Together Mode uses AI to digitally place participants in a shared background as if they are sitting in the same room with everyone else in the meeting or class.

The Together Mode makes meetings more engaging by helping people focus on others' faces and body language and making it easier to pick up on the non-verbal cues that are so important to human interaction.