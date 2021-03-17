South Central Railway commissions 134 km of electrified lines

The new sections where the electrified lines were commissioned are Dharmavaram and Kadiri, 77.89 TKMs, in Guntakal division in Andhra Pradesh and Lingampet-Jagiyal-Morthad, 56.5 TKMs, in Secunderabad division of Telangana state.

Secunderabad, March 17 (IANS) The South Central Railway (SCR) zone has commissioned 134 more track kilometres (TKMs) of electrified railway lines in the past couple of days in some important sections of the zone.

"The section between Dharmavaram-Kadiri is part of Dharmavaram-Pakala section which was converted into broad gauge in the year 2011. The entire section was sanctioned for electrification in the year 2017-18 and under the first phase the section between Dharmavaram-Kadiri for a distance of 77.89 km has been completed and commissioned," said a railway zone official.

Likewise, the section between Lingampet-Jagityal-Morthad is part of Peddapalli-Nizamabad new railway line. This section between Peddapalli-Lingampet-Jagityal for a distance of 83 km has already been completed.

Electrification work for the remaining portion between Lingampet-Jagityal-Nizamabad has been sanctioned in the year 2017-18, out of which 56.5 TKMs between Lingampet-Jagityal-Morthad is now completed while the balance portions are going through fast progress.

With the addition of 134 TKMs of electrified lines, total electrified length in the current 2020-21 financial year touched 274 route km.

"The electrification of these railway lines will significantly strengthen rail infrastructure in the state of Telangana and AP and provide seamless movement of freight and passenger traffic on rails, besides reducing en route detentions," he said.

Similarly, the Railways also stands to benefit immensely with electrification in these routes by dwindling fuel expenditure, environment friendly operations, reduces emissions, lesser carbon footprint and promoting energy conservation.

