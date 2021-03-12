South Central Railway zone revives freight loading at Nadikudi

One rake of clinker has been loaded on Tuesday and dispatched from Nadikudi station to Solapur in Maharashtra, which included 59 Box N wagons.

Guntur: The South Central Railway (SCR) zone's Guntur division has revived freight loading from Nadikudi station, aided by the relentless marketing efforts of the newly formed business development units (BDUs).

Nadikudi and its neighbouring areas in Guntur division are dotted by major and minor cement plants.

"While cement manufactured by the major plants are generally transported by rail, the Railways has been intensifying its marketing efforts to attract clinker loading also toward the railways," said an official.

Incidentally, the coronavirus pandemic drastically affected road transport, enabling the Railways to encourage customers to transport their goods by rail, offering concessions and rebates on the freight charges.

"The newly formed BDUs are regularly in touch with the local tiny and small cement plant owners near Nadikudi and explained the benefits of transportation by rail," said the official.

Several meetings were conducted with the prospective clients about the benefits of rail transport such as speed, safety, economy and the reduction of en route detention and losses.

Following the revival of freight dispatch from the station, railway officials said the local customers have shown interest to ship their goods to different places in the country, considering the convenience and the facility of easily handling the consignments.

Meanwhile, the railway zone has eliminated Donakonda halt for Vijayawada - Hubli - Vijayawada special train.

Similarly, SCR officials informed the general public to be wary of fake railway job rackets and clarified that recruitment in the railways is only by rule and merit.

"Certain instances of fraudulent practices have come to the notice where fraudsters are duping innocent candidates by promising jobs in different departments of the Indian Railways," said an official.

The railway zone officials reiterated that employment is only through clearing examinations which are conducted by any of the 21 Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) and Railway Recruitment Cells (RRCs).

"All job aspirants are advised to visit only official websites for any employment related information and make applications as per the procedure and not trust fake websites or fraudsters," the official added.

