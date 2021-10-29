South Korea keen to invest in multiple sectors in Assam

A high-level South Korean delegation led by officials of Delhi-based Embassy of the Republic of Korea and Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA) on Thursday held a meeting with Assam's Commerce and Industry department Secretary, Manvendra Pratap Singh in Guwahati to explore the feasibility of investment in multiple sectors in the state.

Guwahati: South Korea on Thursday expressed its keenness to invest in Assam in healthcare, food processing, infrastructure and tourism sectors bringing Korean companies to the north-east region of India.

"The delegation discussed economic and bilateral cooperation between Korea and the Assam government with Korean officials expressing keen interest in healthcare and other projects in the state as it has huge potential for health tech, which is largely untapped," a statement said.

The two sides also explored the possibility of collaboration between the Korean companies and Assam in several other sectors such as food processing, infrastructure and tourism.

The Korean trade delegation promised to share the investment opportunity available in Assam with the Korean companies based in India as well as in Korea, the statement added.

Kwang Seok Yang, the commercial attache in Delhi-based Embassy of the Republic of Korea, said, "Korea has invested mainly in automotive, electronics and chemical sectors since the 1990s and now intends to expand its interest to various industries such as pharmaceuticals, organic farming, food processing and tourism.

"I hope, post this visit, multiple opportunities open up in Assam," Joonhwa Bin, the Managing Director of KOTRA South Asia region, said, "Korean companies tend to be bold and try to be pre-emptive, so Assam can be one of the favourable destinations considering its vast potential.

"Based on this, we shall explore multiple opportunities with Korean companies operating in areas like infrastructure, healthcare, food processing, organic farming, and other sectors. We can leverage each other's strength for mutual benefit."

The Korean delegation donated protection masks, infra thermometers, PPE kits and sanitisers made in the south-east Asian country to Assam's Health and Family Welfare department.

The South Korean delegation comprised of top officials of the Embassy of the Republic of Korea, KOTRA, India-Korea Business Cooperation Center, India-Korea Startup Center, K-Sure and Korea International Trade Association (KITA), and Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry in India (KOCHAM).