  1. Sify.com
  2. Finance
  3. Investments
  4. South Korea's institutional investment in foreign securities hits record high in Q3

South Korea's institutional investment in foreign securities hits record high in Q3

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Mon, Nov 29th, 2021, 17:00:22hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
Investment

Seoul: South Korea's institutional investment in foreign securities hit a record high in the third quarter, central bank data showed on Monday.

The outstanding foreign securities, owned by local institutional investors, including asset managers, brokerages and insurers, reached a new high of $385.59 billion at the end of September, according to the Bank of Korea (BOK).

It was up 1.4 per cent from the previous high of $380.14 billion tallied three months earlier, Xinhua news agency reported.

The ownership of foreign securities by asset managers, foreign exchange banks and brokerages grew by $4.86 billion, $950 million and $260 million respectively in the July-September quarter, but the holdings by insurers declined by $620 million.

The outstanding institutional investment in foreign stocks increased by $5.08 billion during the quarter, while the investment in foreign bonds expanded by $820 million.

The institutional holdings of Korean Paper, which refers to the foreign currency-denominated bonds sold overseas by local institutions or companies, reduced $450 million to $36.94 billion in the cited quarter.

This story is cleared from an automated feed. For more stories, please visit,
 SIFY FINANCE | SIFY GOLD | LATEST NEWS | BUSINESS NEWS
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features