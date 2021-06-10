Southern Health Foods targets 'aggressive' growth in FY22

"We normally expect every innovation to add 1 to 2 per cent to the business within the first 6 months of launch. With Manna iStrong, we expect a similar contribution," said Murugan Narayanaswamy, CEO, Southern Health Foods.

With its recently launched women health drink 'Manna iStrong', it expects business growth in the next six months.

New Delhi, June 10 (IANS) Southern Health Foods aims aggressive growth in the ongoing financial year backed by demand for immunity boosting products.

Manna iStrong is a specially formulated blend of multigrain base with key vitamins and minerals and is a rich source of antioxidants, iron, calcium, protein, dietary fiber along with goodness of milk protein, the company said in a statement.

The company also plans to ramp up distribution in phases across all major metros in the country.

Regarding the impact of the pandemic on its business, Narayanaswamy said that while the pandemic has led to some hurdles in terms of distribution, working capital and supply issues, it has not impacted its business as much, largely because it is a millets and multigrain nutrition company and has products like "health mix, Millets and Go Grains that boost people's immunity levels".

"We are actually seeing a good demand for these products. We are looking at aggressive growths in FY 22," he said.

--IANS

rrb/sn/skp/