Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2021-22 to be issued at Rs 4,777 per gm

New Delhi: The new series of Sovereign Gold Bonds 2021-22 will be opened May 17-21, 2021, and the issue price during the subscription period shall be Rs 4,777 per gram.

The settlement date under the Series I scheme had been fixed for May 25.

The government, in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India, has decided to allow discount of Rs 50 per gram from the issue price to those investors who apply online and the payment is made through digital mode.