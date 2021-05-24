Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme-II to be issued at Rs 4,842 per gm

New Delhi: The Series II of the Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2021-22 will be opened for the period May 24-28, 2021. The issue price of the bond during the subscription period shall be Rs 4,842 per gram.
The settlement date under the Series II scheme has been fixed for June 1, 2021.
The government in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India has decided to allow a discount of Rs 50 per gram from the issue price to those investors who apply online and the payment is made through digital mode.
For such investors, the issue price of Gold Bond will be Rs 4,792 per gram of gold.