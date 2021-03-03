Spectrum Auction: Govt gets bids worth Rs 77,814 cr

Addressing the media, Telcom Secretary Anshu Prakash said that the auction completed at 12.45 p.m.

New Delhi: As the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) completed the spectrum auction on Tuesday, government receives bids worth Rs 77,814 crore in total, with Reliance Jio being the largest bidder.

Bidding took place in all the offered bands apart from 700 MHz and 2,500 MHz.

Reliance Jio was the highest bidder with a bidding amount of Rs 57,122.65 crore, followed by Airtel which acquired 355.45 MHz spectrum across Sub GHz, mid band and 2,300 MHz bands for a total consideration of Rs 18,698.75 crore.

Jio has acquired the rights to use 488.35 MHz.

Vodafone Idea's bidding amount was Rs 1,993.40 crore. It has acquired right to use 11.8 MHz.

Around 60 per cent of the airwaves have been auctioned and the Telecom Secretary said that it will improve the quality of service.

Government is expecting to get more than Rs 19,000 to Rs 20,000 crore in the current financial year.

Prakash said that the allotment of spectrum will be done in April.

