SpiceHealth augments RT-PCR testing centres in Gurugram

New Delhi: SpiceHealth said on Monday that it has added four new RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen testing centres in Gurugram.
The company already has two testing facilities in Gurugram.
"As our cities continue to battle with the continuous surge in Covid cases, our new facilities will ensure that testing continues unabated and new cases are tracked and treated at the earliest," said Avani Singh, CEO, SpiceHealth.
Accordingly, SpiceHealth's walk-in RT-PCR testing facilities are available at various locations across the country.
"SpiceHealth has been actively involved in the country's fight against Covid-19 and has been working closely with multiple state governments and hospitals to beef up the supply of oxygen concentrators, ventilators, pulse oximeters, 'BiPAPs' and other medical devices," the company said in a statement.
"It has imported more than 2,000 oxygen concentrators for emergency use and distribution across India," it added.