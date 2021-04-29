SpiceHealth deploys RT-PCR mobile testing lab, ventilators in Nagpur

According to the company, this initiative was taken on priority due to the personal intervention of Road Transport and Highways, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Minister, Nitin Gadkari.

The company has also dispatched 125 'SpiceOxy' ventilators to the city.

New Delhi, April 29 (IANS) In view of the rising Covid cases in Maharashtra, SpiceHealth has deployed a RT-PCR mobile testing laboratory in Nagpur.

Furthermore, SpiceHealth will be supplying oxygen concentrators to Maharashtra government and will soon be setting up mobile testing laboratories in Aurangabad and Nashik.

The company, launched by the promoters of SpiceJet, has been working actively with state governments and hospitals across the country to address the issue of acute shortage of oxygen.

It has imported more than 2,000 oxygen concentrators in the last two weeks for emergency use and distribution across India.

"In addition, we will soon be setting up mobile testing labs in Aurangabad and Nashik. SpiceHealth will also be supplying oxygen concentrators to Maharashtra government and has also dispatched 125 of our 'Made-in-India' SpiceOxy ventilators to Nagpur," SpiceHealth CEO Avani Singh said.

"We are firmly committed to helping our country in these difficult times and are honoured to be a part of various state government efforts towards fighting this pandemic."

SpiceHealth has emerged as the fastest growing diagnostic lab in the country having conducted more than 2 million RT-PCR tests since its launch in November 2020.

--IANS

rv/vd