SpiceJet airlifts 700 oxygen concentrators from Guangzhou

New Delhi, May 3 (IANS) SpiceJet's air cargo arm SpiceXpress on Monday airlifted 700 oxygen concentrators from Guangzhou to New Delhi.

Accordingly, the airline has airlifted more than 4,400 oxygen concentrators from the USA, Hong Kong, Singapore and China in the last two weeks.

SpiceXpress used its B737 freighter aircraft to airlift the concentrators from Guangzhou.