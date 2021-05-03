SpiceJet airlifts 700 oxygen concentrators from Guangzhou

SpiceXpress used its B737 freighter aircraft to airlift the concentrators from Guangzhou.

Accordingly, the airline has airlifted more than 4,400 oxygen concentrators from the USA, Hong Kong, Singapore and China in the last two weeks.

New Delhi: SpiceJet's air cargo arm SpiceXpress on Monday airlifted 700 oxygen concentrators from Guangzhou to New Delhi.

SpiceXpress had on April 24 airlifted 800 oxygen concentrators followed by another consignment of 1000 oxygen concentrators on April 28 from Hong Kong to Delhi.

These oxygen concentrators had been ordered by SpiceHealth for emergency use and distribution across India.

At present, SpiceXpress has a network spanning 63 domestic and 50 international destinations and a fleet of 19 cargo planes.

It is capable of flying over 600 tonnes of cargo daily to domestic and international destinations.

