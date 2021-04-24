SpiceJet airlifts 800 oxygen concentrators from Hong Kong to Delhi

The oxygen concentrators will reach Delhi via Kolkata, where the aircraft landed at around 7 p.m. on Saturday.

New Delhi, April 24 (IANS) SpiceJet's air cargo arm SpiceXpress has airlifted 800 oxygen concentrators from Hong Kong for emergency use and distribution across India.

"Along with SpiceHealth, we have airlifted 800 oxygen concentrators from Hong Kong for emergency use in India and we are looking at bringing more than 10,000 oxygen concentrators in the coming days from across the globe," said Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet.

"We carried medicines and medical equipment and fruits and vegetables to all corners of India and the world when the pandemic hit us last year, helping our country and our fellow citizens when they needed them the most and we will continue to serve with the same vigour," he added.

SpiceJet has transported more than 1.5 lakh tonnes of cargo since the imposition of the nationwide lockdown following the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic on March 25, 2020.

--IANS

rv/arm