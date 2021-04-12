SpiceJet launches scheduled freighter services to Bangkok

New Delhi: SpiceJet's dedicated cargo arm SpiceXpress launched scheduled cargo flights connecting Mumbai and Delhi with Bangkok, the company said on Friday.
Besides Bangkok, SpiceJet operates scheduled cargo flights to Singapore, Hong Kong and Bangladesh.
According to the company, the airline has deployed its Boeing 737-800F aircraft on these routes.
"SpiceJet's scheduled flights will operate twice-a-week to Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi Airport. The first flight carrying eight tonnes of cargo operated today," the company said in a statement.
"These flights will help in regular transportation of auto parts, perishables including fruits, vegetables and sea food, electronic items etc."
At present, SpiceXpress is capable of flying over 600 tonnes of cargo daily to domestic and international destinations.
It has a network spanning 63 domestic and 50 international destinations and a fleet of 19 cargo planes.