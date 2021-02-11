SpiceJet to launch 24 new domestic flights from Feb 12 onwards

Accordingly, SpiceJet will be the first and only airline to connect Ajmer with Mumbai and Ahmedabad with Amritsar reiterating the airline's commitment to enhance connectivity between metro and non-metro cities.

New Delhi, Feb 11 (IANS) Budget carrier SpiceJet will launch 24 new domestic flights between February 12 and 20.

The new flights also include four new seasonal flights connecting Jaisalmer with Delhi and Ahmedabad.

Besides, it will launch daily flights on the Ahmedabad - Bengaluru - Ahmedabad, Kolkata - Guwahati and Guwahati - Delhi routes.

The seasonal flights will operate from Feb 12-March 13,other services will commence operations starting Feb 19-20.

The airline will deploy a mix of its Boeing 737 and Bombardier Q400 aircraft on these routes.

"We are pleased to announce the launch of 24 new flights on our domestic network. After successfully connecting Ajmer with Delhi, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad we will be launching daily flights connecting Mumbai with Ajmer," said Shilpa Bhatia, Chief Commercial Officer, SpiceJet.

"SpiceJet will also connect Ahmedabad with Amritsar and we expect a lot of pilgrim and tourist traffic on this route."

--IANS

rv/sn/rt