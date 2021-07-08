SpiceJet to launch 42 new flights from July 10

New Delhi, July 8 (IANS) Airline major SpiceJet will launch 42 new flights on its domestic and international network.

Accordingly, the airline is scheduled to commence their operations from July 10, 2021.

The new flights will enhance connectivity between metro and non-metro cities.

Besides, under the air bubble agreement, SpiceJet will launch international flights on Kochi-Male-Kochi and Mumbai-Male-Mumbai routes.