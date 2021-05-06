SpiceXpress airlifs 1,100 oxygen concentrators from Nanjing to Delhi

New Delhi, May 6 (IANS) SpiceJet's air cargo arm SpiceXpress on Thursday airlifted 1,100 oxygen concentrators and other Covid-related medical equipment from Nanjing, China, to New Delhi.

The airline used its A330 wide-body aircraft to airlift the concentrators from Nanjing.

"The airline has airlifted more than 11,050 oxygen concentrators from the US, Hong Kong, Singapore and China so far," the airline said in a statement.