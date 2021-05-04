SpiceXpress airlifts 2,450 oxygen concentrators from Nanjing, Hong Kong

The airline has airlifted more than 6,850 oxygen concentrators from the US, Hong Kong, Singapore and China so far in the last two weeks.

New Delhi, May 4 (IANS) SpiceJet's air cargo arm SpiceXpress on Tuesday airlifted 2,450 oxygen concentrators from Nanjing, China and Hong Kong to Kolkata and New Delhi.

"The oxygen concentrators arriving today have been ordered by SpiceHealth and other organisations," the airline said in a statement.

"SpiceHealth, a healthcare company launched by the promoters of SpiceJet, has been working actively with state governments and hospitals across the country to address the issue of acute shortage of oxygen," it said.

The airline used its B737 freighter aircraft to airlift the concentrators from Hong Kong.

SpiceXpress had, on April 24, airlifted 800 oxygen concentrators followed by another consignment of 1,000 oxygen concentrators on April 28 from Hong Kong to Delhi for SpiceHealth for emergency use and distribution across India.

