SpiceXpress airlifts 55K oxygen concentrators in 3 weeks

New Delhi: SpiceJet's air cargo arm SpiceXpress has airlifted 55,000 oxygen concentrators and Covid relief materials in just over three weeks, the company said on Friday.
According to the airline, out of this, 51,000 oxygen concentrators have been airlifted from the US, Singapore and China while 4,660 have been transported domestically.
The airline has been deploying its wide-body and narrow-body cargo aircraft for these flights.
"These oxygen concentrators have been ordered by SpiceHealth and other organisations," the airline said in a statement.
"With a network spanning 63 domestic and 50 international destinations and a fleet of 19 cargo planes, SpiceXpress is capable of flying over 600 tonnes of cargo daily to domestic and international destinations," it added.