Srei Equipment Finance receives EoI for capital infusion

In a regulatory filing, the company said that its board of directors along with that of Srei Infrastructure Finance Limited held meetings on Friday, April 23, 2021.

Kolkata: Srei Equipment Finance Limited (SEFL) has received an Expression of Interest (EoI) for capital infusion from Cerberus Global Investments B.V.

Established in 1992, Cerberus comprises one of the world's leading private investment firms with around $53 billion under management across multiple strategies. Cerberus is headquartered in New York City, USA, and has advisory offices in Mumbai, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, London, Dublin, Dubai, Madrid and Frankfurt, among others.

SEFL has also received EoIs for capital infusion of about $250 million from US-based multi-strategy investment firm Arena Investors LP and Singapore-based global financial services company Makara Capital Partners.

SEFL has proceeded with discussions with both Arena Investors and Makara Capital and the company's Strategic Coordination Committee, chaired by Independent Director Malay Mukherjee, is currently engaged in discussions with the private equity funds to bring capital into the business.

