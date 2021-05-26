Stalin inaugurates Daimler India's vaccination centre

The inauguration marks the official start of COVID-19 vaccinations for Tamil Nadu automotive industry workers aged 18-44, DICV said in a statement.

Chennai, May 26 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K.Stalin on Wednesday inaugurated the Covid-19 vaccination centre at Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) plant at Oragadam near here.

According to DICV, almost all its employees aged 45 and over have been inoculated and this facility will allow the vaccination drive to be further expanded to the local community, including those under 45.

With its modern infrastructure including five vaccination booths, the facility can process up to 250 people a day.

Operational every week Monday to Saturday, from 9.30 a.m. to 5 p.m, the Centre also has a refreshments area, a post-vaccination lounge, and socially distanced seating capacity for up to 300 people.

Vaccines at the DICV Centre will be administered by a private hospital and government health personnel depending on availability. The vaccine registration will be available through the Government's Co-WIN site: www.cowin.gov.in. Registration is available to 18 years old and above.

