STAR remains leader among broadcasters

STAR Utsav retained its top spot across genres at 13.7 per cent viewership share, up 117bp MoM, regaining lost share on IPL in April.

New Delhi: STAR continued to remain the undoubted leader among broadcasters in May, with group level viewership share of 39.4 per cent, slightly down on high base of IPL viewership in April'21, according to a research by Elara Securities.

SunTV followed at the second spot, with 13% share, up 107bp MoM.

Star Plus, STAR Maa and Sony SAB stood third, fourth and fifth, with 12.7 per cent, 11.2 per cent and 11.1 per cent share, up 130bp MoM, 10bp MoM and 252bp MoM, respectively.

STAR continued to remain the undoubted leader among broadcasters, with group level viewership share of 39.4 per cent, slightly down on high base of IPL viewership in April'21.

Reckitt Benckiser India maintained its top spot for the third consecutive month, despite a 107bp MoM viewership loss to Hindustan Unilever (HUVR IN) in May 2021 to 34.6 per cent share. HUVR's ad viewership market scripted a strong return to 33.2 per cent, after touching a low of 29.8 per cent in March 2021, as per the research.

In the Hindi GEC, STAR showing no weakness yet Zee ebbs further. Within the Hindi GEC (urban) genre, STAR Plus retained its top spot with flat viewership MoM to 20.3%.

Sony SAB retained the second spot, with 18 per cent share, up 247bp MoM, as catch-up content viewership continued to gain momentum amidst Wave II and given show launches.

Colors continued to lose viewership share post the Big Boss Season, down 25bp MoM, to 11.1 per cent.

Sony Entertainment stood fourth at 10.2 per cent share, down 97bp MoM, while Zee TV lost 95bp MoM to 8.6 per cent share.

Within Hindi GECs (rural), STAR Utsav was at the top, with viewership gains of 85bp MoM to 21.8 per cent. Zee Anmol stood second at 11.9 per cent share, down 150bp MoM. Sony Pal was third, down 60bp MoM, at 11.8 per cent. Zee Anmol and Big Magic posted a combined 13.1 per cent share, next to the STAR Group within the genre. STAR Plus/Dangal came in fourth/fifth with 9.2%/8.6 per cent, share, respectively.

In the Tamil genre, SunTV has stabilized with 37.3 per cent share, down 40bp MoM, to glean the top spot. STAR Vijay stood second despite sharp 445bp MoM losses to 23.6 per cent share, while Zee Tamil was third, losing 50bp MoM share to 15.5 per cent. KTV, with 14.9 per cent share stood fourth, up sharply 382bp MoM led by traction for the movies genre on Wave II.

In the Telugu segment, Star Maa retained its leadership, despite 161bp MoM losses to 33.5 per cent. Zee Telugu was second with stable viewership at 24.1 per cent share, while ETV Telugu was third with 19.3 per cent share, up 22bp MoM.

In the Kannada segment, Zee Kannada dominated, with 28.3 per cent share, despite losing 138bp MoM. Colors Kannada came in second at 21.3 per cent share, down 176bp MoM. Udaya TV retained the third spot, at 17.9 per cent share, down 35bp MoM, while STAR Suvarna lost 32bp MoM to end up fourth at 17.4 per cent share, in the genre. Udaya Movies showcased stellar gains of 381bp MoM to 15.4 per cent share on spike in movie genre viewership amidst Wave II restrictions and lock-downs, taking the fifth position in the genre.

