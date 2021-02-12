Statement on FSSAI one of the key highlights of LS proceedings

The House, however, will hold one-and-half hour proceedings of government business. After a brief discussion on Budget 2021-2022, the remaining time of the House is fixed for Private Members' Bill for the day.

New Delhi, Feb 12 (IANS) Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan's statement on food security, written replies on queries of parliamentarians by nine key ministries and some committee reports will be the key highlights of the Lok Sabha proceedings on Friday.

The Lower House will assemble at its scheduled time at 4 p.m.

In major highlights, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan will present a statement regarding the status of implementation of the recommendations contained in a standing committee report on Health and Family Welfare on functioning of Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and other issues.

Ministry of Textiles, and Women and Child Development; Science and Technology and Earth Sciences; Labour and Employment; Ayush; Minority Affairs; Power; Health and Family Welfare; Environment, Forest and Climate Change; and Food Processing Industries will lay papers during House proceedings.

Reports of Standing Committee on Defence; Empowerment of Women; Social Justice and Empowerment; and Rural Development will also be laid on the table.

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad is to move the Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in the House to amend the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996 for consideration and its passage.

