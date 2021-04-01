Sterling & Wilson's US arm bags Rs 890cr contract

In a regulatory filing, Sterling and Wilson Solar said that the order has been received from a leading sustainable energy company and is scheduled to be commissioned by Q4 FY 2022. SWSS will be managing the entire turn-key execution for the PV project.

Mumbai: Sterling and Wilson Solar Solutions, Inc (SWSS), the US subsidiary of Sterling and Wilson Solar Ltd (SWSL) has announced that it has signed an order worth $121.7 million (Rs 890 crore) in the Pacific Northwest region of the US.

The US market is one of the largest renewable markets globally and it has been the Company's focus to become a significant player in this very important market.

Amit Jain, Country Head, Sterling and Wilson Solar Solutions, Inc said: "We are delighted to have won this order in USA and with this project, our cumulative orders booked in the country now stand at around $260 million (Rs 1,880 crore)."

With the renewed commitment by the new administration in renewable energy, that includes rejoining the Paris Climate Accord, investing $2 trillion in clean energy, and fully decarbonizing the power sector by 2035, USA has huge potential," Jain said.

"We are confident that as a global solar EPC company with state-of-the-art technology and project execution capabilities, we are well poised to be a significant player in this energy transition."

