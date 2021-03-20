Sterling Holiday expands amid hopes of vax-drive business growth

Hoteliers are expecting their business to improve with increased Covid-19 vaccination.

Chennai, March 20 (IANS) Signing up management contracts with several hotels across the country hospitality major Sterling Holiday Resorts Limited will be increasing its room strength to about 3,000 by the end of October this year, said a top company official.

"By July this year will be adding about 350 rooms and by October end another 300 rooms. Currently our room strength is about 2,400 and this will go up to about 3,000," Ramesh Ramanathan, Chairman and Managing Director told IANS.

He said the company is looking at properties with 50/60 rooms for signing up management contracts.

The increasing Covid-19 vaccination and work from anywhere - homes or holiday resorts- culture are expected to induce people to travel in the coming months.

Sterling Holidays apart from selling holiday time shares also manages hotel properties.

"The membership and hotel management contracts contribute equally to our topline," Ramanathan said.

Nearly a year after the Covid-19 lockdown affecting the hospitality sector to a great extent, the holiday resorts companies have not only turning around but are also on the expansion mode, said an industry official.

Industry officials told IANS that people are travelling to places that are in driving distance and are reluctant to travel from one region to another.

"People who used to travel overseas are now travelling within the country. The business turnaround for resorts is better than hotels," Ramanathan said.

Meanwhile hoteliers are betting on the Covid-19 vaccination to bring in guests.

"The sector is Ashowing green shots of revival but the fear of second wave is looming around. With vaccination drive in full swing, the leisure properties are gearing up for summer rush," Sunil Tandon, General Manager, Turyaa Chennai, a five-star business hotel told IANS.

The 140-room Turyaa part of the Sri Lankan hospitality group Aitken Spence group.

Though corporate movement is still restricted and International flights are on limited sectors, industry hopes that, second quarter of 2021-22 will bring cheers to the industry depending upon vaccination drive all over the world," Tandon added.

According to Rahul Nama, General Manager, Mercure Chennai Sriperumbudur, the business has picked up owing to the fresh investments that have come in the area.

The 100-room property Mercure, part of French group Accor is located in the Sriperumbudur-Oragadam industrial area and has stepped into its third year.

Expecting business to pick up in the coming months hotels have started promos and are planning to increase their offers.

At Days Hotel we are planning to start a seafood restaurant on the rooftop,a Yangya Prakash Chandran, Founder and CEO, Crossway Hotels and Resorts told IANS.

Crossway Hotels manages the Days Hotel OMR Chennai and several other hotel and resort properties in and around Chennai, Andamans and Sri Lanka.

On his part Mercure Chennai Sriperumbudur's Nama said the property has the burger and beer festival going on and work is on to offer guests food and drinks inspired by the local/regional favourites.

Since its start, Mercure Chennai Sriperumbudur has been offering the unique idli variety-the Kancheepuram Idli.

Among the several types of idlis -- a healthy South Indian dish -- the Kancheepuram idli has a special, even divine, status. It is offered to the Lord Varadharaja Perumal in Kancheepuram.

In no other temple Kancheepuram Idli is offered to the Lord as the main offering.

Nama said the property will also offer 'Mercure Thanda', a cooler made with milk, nuts and other ingredients inspired by the drink Jigirthanda for which Madurai is famous for.

--IANS

vj/in