Stock market declines, Sensex gives up 51,000

Mumbai: The key Indian equity indices dropped further in the afternoon trade with the BSE Sensex trading below the landmark 51,000-mark.

Around 2.55 p.m., the Sensex was at 50,979.44, lower by 349.64 points or 0.68 per cent from its previous close of 51,329.08.

It opened at 51,355.89 and has so far recorded an intra-day high of 51,512.86 and a low of 50,846.22 points.