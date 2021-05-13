Subscription for 1st tranche of Sovereign Gold Bonds 2021-22 from May 17

New Delhi: The Centre has issued the schedule for the Sovereign Gold Bonds Scheme 2021-22 and the subscription for the first tranche of the scheme will open on May 17.

The overall issuance will be done in six tranches from May September.

"The Government of India, in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India, has decided to issue Sovereign Gold Bonds. The Sovereign Gold Bonds will be issued in six tranches from May 2021 to September 2021," said an official statement.