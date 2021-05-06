Sunny Leone, PETA India to donate 10,000 meals to Delhi migrant workers

New Delhi, May 6 (IANS) Sunny Leone has joined hands with People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) to feed 10,000 migrant workers in the city.

"We are facing a crisis, but together with compassion and solidarity we will come out ahead. I'm delighted to join hands with PETA India again -- this time to get protein-packed vegan meals to thousands in need," Sunny said.